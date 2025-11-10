Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 64,400 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 74.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.10 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

