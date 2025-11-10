Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 65,592 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 142.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,592 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $239.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.30. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

