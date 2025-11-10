Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.88.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $955.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

