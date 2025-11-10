Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 41,514 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital set a $161.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $130.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 52.19%.Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,385,742 shares of company stock worth $403,923,453 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

