Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,668,000 after buying an additional 232,945 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Unilever by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 70.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

