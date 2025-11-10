Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,685,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after purchasing an additional 402,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 272,656 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.49.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

