Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,332 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MetLife alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.