Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 115,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

