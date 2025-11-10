Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 25.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

McDonald’s stock opened at $299.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.39 and a 200-day moving average of $304.94. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.