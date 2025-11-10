Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 31,150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HD opened at $370.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

