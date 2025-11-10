Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

