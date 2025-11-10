Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

