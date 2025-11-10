Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 78,042 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,042 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 415.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,799,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.06.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $276.50 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

