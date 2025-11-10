Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 96,316 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,316 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

