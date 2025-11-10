Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $457.93 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $576.43. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

