Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5%

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

