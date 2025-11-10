Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% during the first quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $278.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average of $204.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

