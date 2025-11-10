Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 306,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 32,410 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 12,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $278.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

