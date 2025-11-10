Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,513,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 42,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $299.71 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.94.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

