Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 994.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 83.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $166.08 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.37 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.44.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,190.52. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

