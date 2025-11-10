Altman Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

ABBV stock opened at $218.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average of $202.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

