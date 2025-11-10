Altman Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

