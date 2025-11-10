Altman Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Afbi LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $616.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $611.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

