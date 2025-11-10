Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $923.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $775.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $955.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

