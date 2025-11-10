Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 716 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $118.84 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.