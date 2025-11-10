Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $306.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.07 and a fifty-two week high of $319.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

