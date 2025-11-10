Altman Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.20 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

