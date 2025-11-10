Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,597,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 33,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.04.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,422,828.08. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

