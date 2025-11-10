Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

