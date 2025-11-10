Americana Partners LLC Acquires 16,921 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

