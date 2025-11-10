Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1%

C opened at $100.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

