Americana Partners LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $155.10 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

