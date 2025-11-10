Americana Partners LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132,690 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $153.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.