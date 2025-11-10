Americana Partners LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132,690 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $153.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.