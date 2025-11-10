Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $562.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $596.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.59.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This represents a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,662 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,140 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

