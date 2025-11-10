Americana Partners LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 229,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. CIBC downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ENB opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 132.02%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

