Americana Partners LLC Buys 5,920 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Snowflake by 27,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,799,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.95.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total transaction of $2,777,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 522,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,100,038.50. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,647 shares of company stock valued at $203,522,973. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $262.72 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

