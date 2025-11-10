Americana Partners LLC Buys 64,335 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 60,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 71,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

