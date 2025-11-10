Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $786.03 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $778.04 and its 200 day moving average is $702.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

