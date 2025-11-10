Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.