Americana Partners LLC Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

