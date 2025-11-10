Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

LIN opened at $420.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.02 and a 200 day moving average of $463.43. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

