Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $145.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

