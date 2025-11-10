Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SLB by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLB during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SLB by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

