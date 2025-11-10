Americana Partners LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $171.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price target on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.