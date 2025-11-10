Americana Partners LLC Has $18.37 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $923.35 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $955.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $799.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.01. The firm has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

