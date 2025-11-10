Americana Partners LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125,521 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 107,272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.46 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.