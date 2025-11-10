Americana Partners LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $239.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

