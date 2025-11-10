Americana Partners LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $70.61 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

