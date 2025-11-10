Americana Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 506,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VOO opened at $616.89 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13. The stock has a market cap of $767.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $611.72 and a 200-day moving average of $577.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.