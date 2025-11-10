Americana Partners LLC Invests $17.33 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

